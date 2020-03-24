Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane named in Whoscored Champions League team of the season

Dan Coombs
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho speaks to Harry Kane on the touchline during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December...
Tottenham striker missed out on representing his team in the knockout rounds.

Harry Kane is the only Premier League player to be named in Whoscored.com's Champions League team of the season.

This is despite Tottenham's recent elimination, in which he missed out on, absent from both ties against RB Leipzig through injury.

The XI is created from statistical performances in the matches players did play, so Kane is not penalised for missing out on the knockout ties.

 

He is selected up front in the XI along with Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, who mauled Tottenham's defence in the group stages.

Kane scored six goals in five Champions League appearances this season, signing off with a brace in a 4-2 home win over Olympiakos.

Another two came in a 5-0 win over Red Star Belgrade, while he also scored one against Bayern and another in the away draw at Olympiakos.

Serge Gnabry made it into the XI after his four goal haul against Spurs in the 7-2 away win in North London, as did Dayot Upamecano, who starred for RB Leipzig in the recent last 16 ties.

Harry Kane #10 of Tottenham Hotspur reacts in the second half against Roma during the International Champions Cup on July 25, 2017 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

