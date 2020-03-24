Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur should try to get Jan Vertonghen to commit now

Dan Coombs
Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen faces an uncertain future.

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has been a loyal servant to the club since joining back in 2012.

Now is time for Spurs to reach out and give him another chance to extend his loyalty further.

Vertonghen's contract is currently set to expire in the summer and there is no sign yet of a renewal.

 

At a time where there is more uncertainty in football than ever before, Spurs should reach out to Vertonghen to try and get a deal done, even if it is just a one-year extension.

Vertonghen deserves to be entering this time with his future decided, and surely he would appreciate it too.

If talks have hit a wall, Tottenham should be revisiting them now, to give Vertonghen some security.

Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld celebrate after team-mate Moussa Sissoko scores a goal to make it 3-0 during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at...

Speaking on his future in January, Vertonghen was quoted by Talksport when quizzed about his future: "I feel like everything I say will affect it in one way or another, so I prefer not to answer,” said the Belgium international.

“But I’m a happy man, I love the guys, life is good in London and at this great club. That’s all I want to say.”

Tottenham will have of course tried with Vertonghen prior to this, and it could be that he wants a new challenge, possibly returning to his former club Ajax.

The Belgian may well have given Spurs' previous approaches the cold shoulder.

Even if that's the case, this is a time where priorities can shift. Tottenham should be speaking to him as soon a possible to see if they can get him to sign on the dotted line.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch