Tottenham Hotspur should try to get Jan Vertonghen to commit now

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen faces an uncertain future.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has been a loyal servant to the club since joining back in 2012.

Now is time for Spurs to reach out and give him another chance to extend his loyalty further.

Vertonghen's contract is currently set to expire in the summer and there is no sign yet of a renewal.

At a time where there is more uncertainty in football than ever before, Spurs should reach out to Vertonghen to try and get a deal done, even if it is just a one-year extension.

Vertonghen deserves to be entering this time with his future decided, and surely he would appreciate it too.

If talks have hit a wall, Tottenham should be revisiting them now, to give Vertonghen some security.

Speaking on his future in January, Vertonghen was quoted by Talksport when quizzed about his future: "I feel like everything I say will affect it in one way or another, so I prefer not to answer,” said the Belgium international.

“But I’m a happy man, I love the guys, life is good in London and at this great club. That’s all I want to say.”

Tottenham will have of course tried with Vertonghen prior to this, and it could be that he wants a new challenge, possibly returning to his former club Ajax.

The Belgian may well have given Spurs' previous approaches the cold shoulder.

Even if that's the case, this is a time where priorities can shift. Tottenham should be speaking to him as soon a possible to see if they can get him to sign on the dotted line.