Tottenham Hotspur benefit from Olympics postponement

Tottenham attacker Heung-Min Son has one less commitment in 2020.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in London,...

Tottenham Hotspur can defer their worries about Heung-Min Son for another year.

Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics confirmed today the games will be delayed until 2021, BBC Sport report.

Key Tottenham star Heung-Min Son was planning to play in the tournament as one of South Korea's eligible over-23 players.

 

Son told ESPN earlier this year: "Why not? It's a very nice tournament and competition and every player wants to go to play there. I've played in the World Cup and Asian Cup and I haven't played in the Olympics. We'll see what happens."

Son has recently missed time with injury but would have recovered in time for the tournament.

Now Tottenham do not have to worry about him missing a period of around three weeks.

South Korea's Son Heung-Min (C) celebrates his second goal against Colombia during their friendly football match in Suwon on November 10, 2017.

This was previously scheduled to be at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

The intention is now for the Olympics to go ahead in 2021 and next year, it will be another complication for Spurs to negotiate, if Son still wants to go.

For this year, it's one less headache for Jose Mourinho, who is also set to benefit from injured striker Harry Kane not risking injury at Euro 2020, which has also been postponed.

 

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

