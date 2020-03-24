Tottenham Hotspur benefit from Olympics postponement

Tottenham attacker Heung-Min Son has one less commitment in 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur can defer their worries about Heung-Min Son for another year.

Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics confirmed today the games will be delayed until 2021, BBC Sport report.

Key Tottenham star Heung-Min Son was planning to play in the tournament as one of South Korea's eligible over-23 players.

Son told ESPN earlier this year: "Why not? It's a very nice tournament and competition and every player wants to go to play there. I've played in the World Cup and Asian Cup and I haven't played in the Olympics. We'll see what happens."

Son has recently missed time with injury but would have recovered in time for the tournament.

Now Tottenham do not have to worry about him missing a period of around three weeks.

This was previously scheduled to be at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

The intention is now for the Olympics to go ahead in 2021 and next year, it will be another complication for Spurs to negotiate, if Son still wants to go.

For this year, it's one less headache for Jose Mourinho, who is also set to benefit from injured striker Harry Kane not risking injury at Euro 2020, which has also been postponed.