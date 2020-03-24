Quick links

'Time to go': Some Aston Villa fans send blunt message to £9m ace after rumour emerges

Amir Mir
Dean Smith head coach of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on March 12, 2020 in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's summer signing Trezeguet has found life tough during his first season in England's top-flight.

Mahmoud Trezeguet of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on February 27, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa fans believe Trezeguet should leave the club when the transfer window re-opens after a report emerged about his future. 

Turkish outlet Sabah has claimed that former Arsenal man and Trezeguet's Egyptian teammate, Mo Elneny, is trying to convince the Villa winger to join him at Besiktas. 

 

Following Villa's promotion to the Premier League, they spent big on a large group of players, including £9 million on Trezeguet [BBC Sport] from another Turkish club in Kasimpasa. 

Villa are currently sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone and despite showing glimpses, Trezeguet has largely struggled during his time in the Midlands. 

Therefore, it isn't a surprise that the Villa Park faithful are willing to part ways with him when the transfer window re-opens - although that is uncertain to happen in the summer given the current global health pandemic.  

Mahmoud Trezeguet of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Trezeguet's best moment in a Claret & Blue shirt came during Villa's last-minute win against Leicester City in the League Cup semi-final when he came off the bench to send Dean Smith's side to Wembley.

But other than showing strong ability to run with the ball, he does lack awareness, unable to link up play in the final third and hasn't been able to cement his place in a side that has struggled to really get going this term.

Nonetheless, here is a selection of Villa fans being pretty blunt about the Trezeguet rumours: 

