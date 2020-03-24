'Time to go': Some Aston Villa fans send blunt message to £9m ace after rumour emerges

Aston Villa's summer signing Trezeguet has found life tough during his first season in England's top-flight.

Aston Villa fans believe Trezeguet should leave the club when the transfer window re-opens after a report emerged about his future.

Turkish outlet Sabah has claimed that former Arsenal man and Trezeguet's Egyptian teammate, Mo Elneny, is trying to convince the Villa winger to join him at Besiktas.

Following Villa's promotion to the Premier League, they spent big on a large group of players, including £9 million on Trezeguet [BBC Sport] from another Turkish club in Kasimpasa.

Villa are currently sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone and despite showing glimpses, Trezeguet has largely struggled during his time in the Midlands.

Therefore, it isn't a surprise that the Villa Park faithful are willing to part ways with him when the transfer window re-opens - although that is uncertain to happen in the summer given the current global health pandemic.

Trezeguet's best moment in a Claret & Blue shirt came during Villa's last-minute win against Leicester City in the League Cup semi-final when he came off the bench to send Dean Smith's side to Wembley.

But other than showing strong ability to run with the ball, he does lack awareness, unable to link up play in the final third and hasn't been able to cement his place in a side that has struggled to really get going this term.

Nonetheless, here is a selection of Villa fans being pretty blunt about the Trezeguet rumours:

Every single player apart of Grealish own the club and fans to stay even we get relegated imo — Villa Brum Six (@Villa18741) March 20, 2020

Turkish league is about his level — Villanous1996 (@villanous1996) March 20, 2020

He ain't premier league material that's for sure!! — Tony (@Tony89405449) March 20, 2020

I’ll drive him, should have some spare time over the coming weeks. — Jamie Whitehouse (@JayWhitehouse10) March 20, 2020

Overrated anyway, we could bring in someone so much better — George Everitt (@GeorgeEveritt5) March 20, 2020

Good, geeza just runs in circles — Jack Castleton (@jackscastleton2) March 20, 2020

Thanks for the goal against Leicester but it's time to go. — ☪︎ (@NealCaffreyCI) March 20, 2020