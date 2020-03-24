Quick links

'This is more like it': Some Spurs fans react after hearing Mourinho wants Pochettino favourite

Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Philippe Coutinho once again.

Philippe Coutinho of FC Bayern Muenchen leaves the pitch after the warm-up session ahead of the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena on March 08,...

Tottenham Hotspur may be in the market for another playmaker this summer, with a replacement for Christian Eriksen still wanted even after Giovani Lo Celso's arrival.

Dele Alli isn't exactly the creative type of midfielder, and fans would no doubt love to see a big-name addition arrive this summer to really kickstart the Jose Mourinho era.

One player who was linked with filling that role last summer was Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, with Mauricio Pochettino unsurprisingly keen to bring him to North London.

 

Just 18 months since his £146million move from Liverpool to Barcelona, Barca wanted to shift the Brazilian out of the club, and Pochettino – who coached Coutinho at Espanyol and wanted him at Southampton – was keen.

SPORT reported last week that Tottenham had actually managed to convince Coutinho to join, but the deal ended up falling through before he headed on to Bayern Munich.

The 27-year-old has hit nine goals and eight assists this season, and The Mirror claim that Tottenham have again enquired about Coutinho ahead of his return to Barcelona.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Philippe Coutinho of Bayern Muenchen looks on after the DFB Cup quarterfinal match between FC Schalke 04 and FC Bayern Muenchen at Veltins Arena on March 3, 2020 in...

A host of other Premier League clubs would like to sign Coutinho, and Tottenham fans have been reacting on Twitter to claims that he could yet be Spurs-bound after all.

Fans believe that he would be the 'perfect' signing and much better than fellow target Willian, believing that he would walk into the Tottenham side and possibly even start ahead of Alli in the Spurs side.

Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

