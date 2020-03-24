'This is more like it': Some Spurs fans react after hearing Mourinho wants Pochettino favourite

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Philippe Coutinho once again.

Tottenham Hotspur may be in the market for another playmaker this summer, with a replacement for Christian Eriksen still wanted even after Giovani Lo Celso's arrival.

Dele Alli isn't exactly the creative type of midfielder, and fans would no doubt love to see a big-name addition arrive this summer to really kickstart the Jose Mourinho era.

One player who was linked with filling that role last summer was Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, with Mauricio Pochettino unsurprisingly keen to bring him to North London.

Just 18 months since his £146million move from Liverpool to Barcelona, Barca wanted to shift the Brazilian out of the club, and Pochettino – who coached Coutinho at Espanyol and wanted him at Southampton – was keen.

SPORT reported last week that Tottenham had actually managed to convince Coutinho to join, but the deal ended up falling through before he headed on to Bayern Munich.

The 27-year-old has hit nine goals and eight assists this season, and The Mirror claim that Tottenham have again enquired about Coutinho ahead of his return to Barcelona.

A host of other Premier League clubs would like to sign Coutinho, and Tottenham fans have been reacting on Twitter to claims that he could yet be Spurs-bound after all.

Fans believe that he would be the 'perfect' signing and much better than fellow target Willian, believing that he would walk into the Tottenham side and possibly even start ahead of Alli in the Spurs side.

Coutinho is not finished, u can clearly see how good he is with Brazil...he’s just not being used properly. — Yousef (@BtechLedleyKing) March 22, 2020

At least a Tier 2, he’d walk into our team and be one of the Top 3 players at the club — SPURSACCESS (@spursaccess) March 23, 2020

Rather him than willian — Rasmus | (@RasmusCOYS) March 22, 2020

Now this is more like it — Paul Clarke (@callmeclarky) March 22, 2020

@SpursOfficial I'd sell Dele Alli and go all out for Philippe Coutinho this summer. #COYS #THFC — SeanG_COYS (@SeanG_COYS) March 22, 2020

Buy him or someone else will.perfect Erickson replacement. — Ian A Davies (@IanADavies4) March 22, 2020

This is one link we should push through. Won't happen though because Levy won't pay him what he would want. — EssexDogs (@dogs_essex) March 22, 2020

Take him on loan he can start over Dele — Josh (@josh_wiggan) March 22, 2020