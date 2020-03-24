Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

'They're so far ahead': Manager comments on Celtic-Rangers debate

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Celtic have a 13-point lead over Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on February 27, 2020 in Glasgow, United...

Debate continues to rage over the Celtic and Rangers situation in Scotland.

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought about a suspension of Premiership football for the time being and no return date has been penciled in.

Celtic had a 13-point gap over Rangers at the time of the announcement, with the Old Firm derby last Sunday cancelled.

It remains to be seen whether the 2019-20 campaign resumes and, if not, are the Hoops going to be awarded the league title?

 

Rangers' board member Stewart Robertson released a firm statement last week, in which he said that the season is only finished in the Gers' view once all 38 games have been completed.

Neil Lennon's side have played 30 and the Ibrox outfit have managed 29.

Dundee United are in a similar position in the Championship, boasting a 14-point lead at the summit.

And St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has told The Scottish Sun that he would have no complaints if Celtic and United were named champions of their respective division, even before it's mathematically guaranteed.

He said: "This is a global pandemic and people are dying out there. If the season can't finish, I don't see a problem with Celtic or United being crowned champions because they're so far ahead."

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between St Johnstone and Celtic at McDiarmid Park on March 01, 2020 in Perth, Scotland.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

