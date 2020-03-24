'They're so far ahead': Manager comments on Celtic-Rangers debate

Celtic have a 13-point lead over Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Debate continues to rage over the Celtic and Rangers situation in Scotland.

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought about a suspension of Premiership football for the time being and no return date has been penciled in.

Celtic had a 13-point gap over Rangers at the time of the announcement, with the Old Firm derby last Sunday cancelled.

It remains to be seen whether the 2019-20 campaign resumes and, if not, are the Hoops going to be awarded the league title?

Rangers' board member Stewart Robertson released a firm statement last week, in which he said that the season is only finished in the Gers' view once all 38 games have been completed.

Neil Lennon's side have played 30 and the Ibrox outfit have managed 29.

Dundee United are in a similar position in the Championship, boasting a 14-point lead at the summit.

And St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has told The Scottish Sun that he would have no complaints if Celtic and United were named champions of their respective division, even before it's mathematically guaranteed.

He said: "This is a global pandemic and people are dying out there. If the season can't finish, I don't see a problem with Celtic or United being crowned champions because they're so far ahead."