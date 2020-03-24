'They're asking for pictures': Bamford shares brutal training regime set for Leeds players

Leeds United are sitting top of the Championship table with football currently halted because of the global health pandemic.

Patrick Bamford has shared that the training programme the Leeds players have been set to do at home is similar to what they would do day-to-day at Thorp Arch, as he told BBC Radio 5 Live (23//03/20 at 19:30 pm).

The Leeds striker stated that the players have to stand on a 'certain set of scales' they have been told to purchase and 'send pictures' of their weight 'every morning'.

In normal circumstances, under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds would perhaps have one of the more brutal training workloads of any team in the country, so it's not a surprise that he wouldn't want those levels to drop with his players now training from home.

Bamford stated that the Leeds players have also been told to 'download the Adidas running app' where they are being monitored 'everything' they are doing running-wise and the players are covering around about 5kms per day.

"We have to do our weights every morning and send pictures of our weight in," Bamford told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It's kind of similar to or close as it can be to if we were in training.

"They are asking for pictures. They told us to buy certain sets of scales. Stand on them in the morning, take pictures and send them in every morning.

"We got told to download the Adidas running app, so everything we do running-wise is monitored on that. Distance and time, so they can judge your speed and stuff.

Bamford was then asked, In terms of the physical training, is it similar to what they would do off-season or does it feel like a seasonal workload that they have to do?

"I think it's more of a seasonal workload," Bamford added. "Day by day, it's roughly what you would do in a training session in terms of either completing 5km or 4kms. Obviously, it's not the same because you are not doing the change of direction or the intensity but we are doing as much as we can load wise to try and keep at a level that will help us when we do finally go back."

With the global health pandemic taking a turn for the worst once again, it doesn't seem as though football will be returning any time soon.

Added with that, with the country on lockdown, the measures put in place for people has become even tougher and is a clear indicator that if sports doesn't resume in the next couple of months then it wouldn't be a surprise.

On the pitch, as things stand, Leeds are sitting top of the Championship table and are seemingly heading ever closer to making a return to the Premier League.