'They had something missing': Gary Neville makes comparison between Leeds and Spurs teams

Leeds United failed to win a trophy under David O'Leary.

Pundit Gary Neville has told Sky Sports (23/03/2020, 7:24pm) that he thinks the Leeds United side under David O'Leary can be compared to Tottenham Hotspur's recent history.

With no football on right now due to the coronavirus outbreak, Neville and Jamie Carragher instead watched and discussed highlights from Leeds' 4-3 home win over Liverpool in 2000.

Mark Viduka scored four times in that game, and it was something of a memorable season and era for Leeds under boss O'Leary.

Leeds finished fourth in the 2000-01 season, but reached the semi-finals of the Champions League whilst boasting some of the biggest names in the country.

Ian Harte, Lucas Radebe, Jonathan Woodgate, Robbie Keane, Harry Kewell, Lee Bowyer and Rio Ferdinand were among the players to turn out for Leeds back then, but they were never able to win a trophy before it all fell apart.

Just three years after the end of that season, Leeds were relegated from the Premier League, and still haven't returned. That return may come for next season with Leeds nearing promotion, but that famed team was a case of unfulfilled potential.

Now, Neville has suggested that the modern day comparison with that Leeds team is probably Tottenham under Mauricio Pochettino, who were eye-catching and showed real promise, but never converted it into silverware.

Neville feels Tottenham should have won a couple of trophies under Pochettino but it's now coming to an end, just like it did for Leeds under O'Leary – though Spurs shouldn't go into the same financial meltdown Leeds did.

“I think that Leeds team, if you look at a modern day equivalent, it’s probably Tottenham of the last few years,” said Neville. “We’ve loved that Tottenham team of the last few years, but it hasn’t gone on to do what it should have done. Maybe it should have won a Premier League the year Leicester won it, it maybe should have won a Champions League if they had a bit more luck. It’s a Tottenham team that is now coming to an end, or has come to an end. They (Leeds and Tottenham) catch your eye, but they had something missing, they just didn’t have that ability to go and win it,” he added.