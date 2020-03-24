The Bygone: Who is Sydney Schafer? Actress behind Waniya in Netflix movie

The Bygone aired on Netflix (US) on Monday.

The film stars - and is also written and directed by - Graham Phillips (Zach Florrick in The Good Wife) as rancher, Kip Summer.

Mourning the death of his mother, Phillips' character seeks comfort at a nearby brothel, where he rescues prostitute Waniya, played by Sydney Schafer.

When Waniya goes missing, attention turns to Paris, portrayed by Shawn Hatosy (Andrew 'Pope' Cody in Animal Kingdom), a pimp who is wanted for murder.

And fans, it seems, are keen to know more about Schafer's character, who we at HITC Entertainment have profiled below.

Who is Sydney Schafer and what is her age?

Schafer's IMDB profile states that she was born on July 4, 1995, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, which makes her 24 years old.

She earned her first acting credit in 2013, playing Playsemall Follower in Shazam and the Lost Path, and has also appeared in the film, Nocturnal Animals (Hostess) - alongside Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal - and TV show, This Is Us (Model #2).

The latter role should have been child's play for Schafer, who has a modelling past and appeared as herself in the reality TV series, Face Off.

She gave birth to a son, Jasper Hazel Leven Winn, on November 11, 2018 and is 5ft 8 tall.

Is Sydney Schafer Native American?

Just like her character Waniya, Schafer is of Native American descent. However, according to her Instagram account (@syderoni) she is also part Puerto Rican.

In a 2016 interview with Nous Zine, she named Puerto Rico, alongside Portland, as the place she would most like to love, given the choice, and listed Frida Khalo, the late Mexican painter, as her hero.

How to watch The Bygone in the UK

The Bygone is not currently available to watch on UK Netflix, and it is as yet unclear if and when that is likely to change.

Should you really want to see it, however, the film can be purchase or rent from various places.

If you're borrowing, then Amazon Video and Apple iTunes (both £1.99) are your cheapest bets.