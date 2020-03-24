Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Straight swap': Some Arsenal fans say they should swap Aubameyang to sign £107m star

John Verrall
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29:Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Fikayo Romori of Chelsea FC in action
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal could be in danger of losing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, but some fans think a potential swap deal could be on offer.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29:Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Fikayo Romori of Chelsea FC in action

Some Arsenal fans have suggested swapping Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for Antoine Griezmann with Barcelona.

Barca are thought to be interested in Aubameyang, who Arsenal are facing a fight to keep hold of.

 

The clinical forward has just over a year left on his contract with the Gunners, which is a major concern.

But some Arsenal fans think that trading Aubameyang for Griezmann could make smart business.

Arsenal would be hard pushed to replace Aubameyang’s goals, but Griezmann would certainly have the quality required to do that.

Although the French international hasn’t excelled at Barca since his £107 million move (BBC Sport), he has previously proven his class at both Atletico Madrid and with his national side.

Griezmann would have the technical ability and work-rate to fit in well with Arsenal’s system under Mikel Arteta, which demands that they press from the front.

But whether he would actually be interested in a move to the Emirates Stadium is very much up for debate.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch