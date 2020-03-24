'Straight swap': Some Arsenal fans say they should swap Aubameyang to sign £107m star

Arsenal could be in danger of losing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, but some fans think a potential swap deal could be on offer.

Some Arsenal fans have suggested swapping Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for Antoine Griezmann with Barcelona.

Barca are thought to be interested in Aubameyang, who Arsenal are facing a fight to keep hold of.

The clinical forward has just over a year left on his contract with the Gunners, which is a major concern.

But some Arsenal fans think that trading Aubameyang for Griezmann could make smart business.

I hope Arsenal entertain the notion of Griezmann in any potential Aubameyang deal should FC Barcelona come calling. I would much rather Arsenal get something out of any deal rather than just ‘ banking ‘ the money. I also think Griezmann would do really well at Arsenal #afc #AFC https://t.co/Z40uWT3iHn — James Rowe (@JamesRoweNL) March 22, 2020

I would be open to a Aubameyang for Griezmann straight swop — Lynton Mann (@mrmann86) March 22, 2020

Aubameyang and griezmann swap — Ja Morant (@realhakzz) March 22, 2020

Griezmann and Laca plus a little cash could be a good deal. Griezmann can play on the wings or as a supporting striker to Auba. A man can dream I guess — Colin Boyes (@colin_boyes) March 23, 2020

What you people don’t understand is id never swap them out, but Auba looks like he may go to barca, so I think it’s logical that if he does we should try and get griezmann — George (@george_odongo_) March 23, 2020

If Auba is leaving is this the best we can make out of the situation? Because that is what I was thinking — George (@george_odongo_) March 23, 2020

Auba + 15 mil for Griezmann would be very generous for Barca — arsene wengers burner (@Belleretti) March 22, 2020

Arsenal would be hard pushed to replace Aubameyang’s goals, but Griezmann would certainly have the quality required to do that.

Although the French international hasn’t excelled at Barca since his £107 million move (BBC Sport), he has previously proven his class at both Atletico Madrid and with his national side.

Griezmann would have the technical ability and work-rate to fit in well with Arsenal’s system under Mikel Arteta, which demands that they press from the front.

But whether he would actually be interested in a move to the Emirates Stadium is very much up for debate.