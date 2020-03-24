Star Wars Clone Wars Season 8 - what we know so far

With the UK currently embarking on its first day of lockdown, there has been much debate as to what people can do with their time off.

Luckily for everyone, you can now download the Disney Plus app and enjoy a host of entertainment across multiple platforms.

You can enjoy the app on a bunch of platforms and devices such as the PS4, Xbox One, Android, and iOS, but you can also enjoy it on your TV via your Sky Q box

You can also find the app by visiting the PSN Store, proceeding to TV & Video, selecting All video apps, and then scrolling down the list until you find it. Either that or you can just manually search for the app by pressing triangle and typing Disney Plus.

Subscriptions cost £5.99 per month or £59.99 for 12-months, and you can check out the full list of films and TV shows if you're not fully committed to being subscribed to another service when you likely already have Netflix.

One of the most anticipated shows on the platform has been the recreation of the much-loved TV series Star Wars The Clone Wars.

Here we will go through what people should know before they consider binging on the latest addition in the Star Wars franchise...

Will there be a series eight?

Sadly, the seventh and latest edition of the series that has spanned for 12 years now is the final chapter of the Clone Wars saga.

The finale takes place in between the second instalment of the prequel trilogy Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

After years of waiting, season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will finally be making its way onto our screens to complete the story which began way back in 2008's first season.

However, the seventh instalment will be the final chapter in The Clone Wars saga. This Star Wars prequel cartoon was cancelled in 2014. Now it’s back – which may mean something to super-hardcore Star Wars fans but will leave the rest of us unmoved.

Darth Vader at Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 1, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

What we know so far

If you’ve been putting off this series because you think animation can’t compete with live-action when it comes to Star Wars, then you are painfully mistaken.

There are spectacular lightsaber battles, hilarious dialogue and some vital character development that determine much of what we do not see in George Lucas' prequels.

Most importantly, it focuses on the crucial elements that shape up the character Anakin Skywalker/ Darth Vadar for future films.

The prequels only had time to show Anakin as an innocent child (Episode I), a love-stricken teenager (Episode II) and a tragically gullible pawn (Episode III) that sees him tragically succumb to the dark side of the force.

There are hints of his fall that we are unable to see in the movies. We also are introduced to Ahsoka Tano, Anakin’s Padawan learner who has become one of the most popular Star Wars characters in the franchise.