West Ham boss Moyes will have a big midfield conundrum in the summer

The Hammers might need as many as four new midfielders in the summer.

After a fairly successful summer transfer window, not many people expected West Ham United to have a season as bad as they have.

The Hammers are level on points with 18th-placed Bournemouth and relegation is still very possible when the season finally restarts.

If Moyes does manage to keep West Ham safe, the upcoming summer transfer window will arguably be the most important in recent years.

West Ham need to get things right to avoid yet another scare next season but things will not be easy. Sky Sports claimed last night that Chelsea are interested in signing Declan Rice from the Hammers in the summer.

Rice is arguably West Ham's most attractive player for rival clubs and it will not be a surprise if Chelsea or another big club lures the young midfielder away from the Irons.

Rice may not be the only midfielder out the door. Jack Wilshere's injury problems could see the Hammers part ways with him, while Manuel Lanzini may see the same happen to him if a sufficient offer comes in.

Carlos Sanchez is 34 now and will be out of contract in the summer. That leaves the Hammers with just Mark Noble and Pablo Fornals in the heart of their midfield and Moyes would need at least three if not four more midfielders if they sanction a few exits.

The Hammers will need to start looking for a successor to Noble as well, with the skipper turning 33 in less than two months. Tomas Soucek is likely to be signed permanently as long as the Hammers stay up and the Czech would be a very good addition, but him alone won't be enough.

It will be interesting to see how Moyes solves his issues in midfield but one thing is certain: he will need new faces to come in to help improve the squad for next season.