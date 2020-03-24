Tottenham's Harry Kane should not make the same mistake as Bale amid Madrid links

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is reportedly Real Madrid's top target for the summer.

The report claims that Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been offered to the Galacticos in the summer but Zinedine Zidane's side, at the moment, allegedly prefer the Tottenham star over his counterpart across North London.

A move to Madrid is often high up on footballers' bucket lists, but is it really worth Kane's time to make the jump to Spain at this stage of his career?

Kane will certainly earn a lot more money at Real and his chances of winning silverware will increase considerably. However, there are many other things he should consider before taking the big step.

Tottenham are no strangers to doing business with Real Madrid. Luka Modric and Gareth Bale have both left North London for the Spanish capital in the past, while there were reports last summer over negotiations for former Spurs star Christian Eriksen.

Modric had a torrid first season in Madrid but soon became one of the club's most important players. However, Bale has somehow become the villain at the Bernabeu and the same fate could be in store for Kane.

The Spurs superstar is absolutely fantastic on his day and almost always consistent. He has had spells in his career where he has struggled to put away chances but Kane is stilled adored by Tottenham fans.

That is unlikely to be the case at Real, where fans are often seen getting on their own players' backs during tough periods; something Bale has become used to in the Spanish capital.

That is not something that Kane is used to, and it could badly dent his confidence if he makes the move there in his peak years as a footballer.

Kane will not be short of suitors if he decides to leave Spurs but staying in the Premier League, a competition where he has excelled season after season, would be the best for him.