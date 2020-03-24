Quick links

Arsenal fans react to club's tweet on William Saliba's birthday

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
The young French defender will be available to play for Arsenal at the start of next season.

William Saliba of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on September 13, 2019 in St Albans, England.

It is an understatement to say that Arsenal fans cannot wait to see William Saliba in action at the Emirates. The teenage French defender was signed by the Gunners last summer for £27 million (BBC) but was immediately loaned back to St. Etienne. 

Saliba turns 19 today and, despite his age, he has looked quality this season. The Frenchman has played 12 games in the Ligue 1 this term and has been hugely impressive.

 

In those appearances, Saliba has completed 476 passes, maintained 88% passing accuracy, made 35 clearances, 21 interceptions, 19 tackles, won 30 aerial duels and completed six take-ons from centre-half. (Squawka)

Those are some incredible numbers for someone who only turned 19 today and Arsenal fans can't wait for him to join the squad next season. 

Arsenal's biggest problem this term has been their shaky defence. A new defender (or two) is an absolute necessity in the summer and, if Saliba can impress Mikel Arteta in pre-season, he could make a huge difference for the Gunners.

Marseille's Argentinian forward Dario Benedetto (L) vies for the ball with Saint-Etienne's French defender William Saliba (R) during the French L1 football match between Saint-Etienne (...

Arsenal wished him well for his 19th birthday on Twitter and Gunners fans showed just how excited they were to see him in the Red and White at the Emirates next season. 

Here is how a few Arsenal fans reacted on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New Arsenal signing William Saliba during a training session at London Colney on July 24, 2019 in St Albans, England.

