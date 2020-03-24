Rival club player's son has it in for Tottenham star after 2018 incident

The Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min is far from popular with the son of a Bournemouth player.

The Bournemouth captain Simon Francis has told The Sun that he has to remind his son that Son Heung-min is not to blame for the injury he suffered while playing against Tottenham Hotspur last season.

Francis spent around nine months sidelined after his right knee 'gave way' in an attempt to stop the Tottenham forward from taking him on at Wembley.

And while does not hold any grudges against the South Korean star, the same it seems cannot be said about one of his household's younger members.

"I ruptured my anterior cruciate ligament while playing at Wembley against Tottenham on Boxing Day in 2018," said the 35-year-old.

"Son Heung-min produced a lovely bit of skill with a step-over and a turn to get away from me and as my body shifted weight on to my left side, my right knee gave way.

"My son Jude still talks about it now whenever he sees Son on the telly. He says, ‘Is that the one who injured you, daddy?’

"I have to tell him that he didn’t injure me!"

Francis is not the only Premier League player to Son has inadvertently injured, with the Everton midfielder Andre Gomes breaking his leg after a tackle from the 27-year-old last November.

But Son became a victim himself last month when he fractured his arm during Tottenham's 3-2 win at Aston Villa - in which he went on to score the deciding goal in second-half stoppage time.

His participation in the remainder of Spurs' campaign was thrown into doubt as a result, although football's ongoing hiatus offers hope of a return should the 2019/20 season continue.