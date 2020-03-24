Rio Ferdinand claims Tottenham boss Mourinho wouldn't allow £250m transfer to happen

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked away from the club.

Rio Ferdinand has claimed on his personal Instagram account that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wouldn't allow Harry Kane to leave the club for Manchester United.

The Daily Star recently linked a number of clubs, including Mourinho's old side to Kane's signature, but it was said that Spurs believe the elite clubs are no longer willing to pay £250 million for their star man.

Whilst Mourinho lifted a number of trophies during his days at Old Trafford, it wasn't exactly all rosy in the garden for the Tottenham boss.

Speaking during a question and answer session on his Instagram story, Ferdinand admitted that he would want Kane at his old club, but he cannot see it happening.

"Harry Kane to Man United?" Ferdinand repeated after reading out a question from an Instagram follower. "You want him to go Man United? Would I take Harry Kane now? Of course, you would.

"If he's fit and he's raring to go, you take Harry Kane to Manchester United. 100% because he's a top player. You are guaranteeing goals. In the Premier League, you are guaranteeing goals. He scores goals.

"But I don't see Tottenham letting Harry Kane go. And with Mourinho there, I don't see Mourinho letting him go to Manchester United."

Injuries in recent seasons have without a doubt prevented Kane from adding a lot more goals to his name and winning the Premier League's golden boot a few more times.

There is no doubt that when he is fit and firing, he is perhaps one of the best strikers, not just in English football, but in Europe also, as he proved during the last World Cup.

But even though Spurs have fallen this season, it would be very difficult for United to prise him away from North London given the enormous price-tag that would seemingly be on his head.