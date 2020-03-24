Report: Striker set to leave London club for free, amid claims new Tottenham offer is likely

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud looks set to leave the club.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is now set to leave Stamford Bridge amid continued links to Tottenham Hotspur.

It's claimed that Giroud is all set to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer, with the Frenchman edging towards the decision of moving on when his contract expires.

Giroud will become a free agent this summer, though the exact date is now up in the air given the continued confusion over the end of the Premier League season due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Frenchman has recently featured from the start for Chelsea, deputising for the injured Tammy Abraham in style having scored against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Giroud, 33, will be an appealing player for many clubs, but the notion of him deciding to leave Chelsea should be of real interest to London rivals Tottenham.

Spurs wanted to sign Giroud in January, but the striker recently confirmed that Chelsea blocked him from making the move despite him trying everything he could to leave.

Football.London report that Tottenham are 'likely' to make a new move for Giroud this summer, with Jose Mourinho keen to add a new striker to support Harry Kane.

Chelsea will be out of the way once Giroud's contract expires, freeing up a move across London to Spurs in what would be a sensible move from Mourinho's side.