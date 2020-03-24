Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Spurs will have to smash their transfer record to sign player Mourinho wants

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to snap up Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell.

Ben Chilwell of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Leicester City at Carrow Road on February 28, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur will have to break their transfer record if they are to snap up Ben Chillwell from Leicester City, according to goal.com.

The Daily Express claims that Jose Mourinho wants to bring Chilwell to Tottenham in the summer, as part of his defensive transformation at the North London club.

Spurs reportedly want to bring in as many five new players - with Chilwell identified as Mourinho’s first choice left-back target.

However, Tottenham’s chances of landing the England international may have taken a blow, as Leicester want huge money for him.

 

The Foxes are said to believe Chilwell is worth £80 million to them, which could put him out of Tottenham’s price-range.

Spurs’s current transfer record stands at £55 million, which they paid for Tanguy Ndombele last summer (Guardian).

Chilwell would be considerably more expensive than that, which puts any potential transfer in doubt.

Ben Chilwell of Leicester in action during the Premier League match between Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth at The King Power Stadium on March 30, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Chilwell would almost certainly be a good signing for Tottenham, as he looks a better talent than any of their current left-back options.

But at the price Leicester want, Spurs may be forced to look elsewhere to solve their defensive issues.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch