Report: Spurs will have to smash their transfer record to sign player Mourinho wants

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to snap up Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell.

Tottenham Hotspur will have to break their transfer record if they are to snap up Ben Chillwell from Leicester City, according to goal.com.

The Daily Express claims that Jose Mourinho wants to bring Chilwell to Tottenham in the summer, as part of his defensive transformation at the North London club.

Spurs reportedly want to bring in as many five new players - with Chilwell identified as Mourinho’s first choice left-back target.

However, Tottenham’s chances of landing the England international may have taken a blow, as Leicester want huge money for him.

The Foxes are said to believe Chilwell is worth £80 million to them, which could put him out of Tottenham’s price-range.

Spurs’s current transfer record stands at £55 million, which they paid for Tanguy Ndombele last summer (Guardian).

Chilwell would be considerably more expensive than that, which puts any potential transfer in doubt.

Chilwell would almost certainly be a good signing for Tottenham, as he looks a better talent than any of their current left-back options.

But at the price Leicester want, Spurs may be forced to look elsewhere to solve their defensive issues.