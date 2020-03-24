Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report shares why Liverpool won't be signing Klopp target compared to current Anfield star

Olly Dawes
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Malick Thiaw of FC Schalke 04 looks on during the FC Schalke 04 training Session on January 15, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been linked with Schalke talent Malick Thiaw.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Malick Thiaw of FC Schalke 04 looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Veltins-Arena on March 7, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen,...

According to Bild, as relayed by Transfermarkt, Liverpool's attempts to sign Schalke talent Malick Thiaw seemingly won't be going much further.

Reports from The Mirror over the weekend suggested that Thiaw has a £7million release clause in his contract, and Liverpool were in the market for him.

 

Thiaw has been billed as 'the new Joel Matip', which isn't a huge surprise; both are tall centre backs, both emerged with Schalke, and both were born in Germany but qualify for African countries through their fathers.

The next step in becoming the new Matip would be to join Liverpool, and it seems that Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign 18-year-old Thiaw, four years since bringing Matip to Anfield.

However, it's now claimed that Thiaw doesn't have a release clause at all, and is actually on the verge of penning a new contract with the Bundesliga side – a deal which has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Malick Thiaw of FC Schalke 04 looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Veltins-Arena on March 7, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen,...

Liverpool may well be in the market for a new centre back this summer given that Dejan Lovren could be on the move, though going for another teenager in Thiaw may be a surprise having landed Sepp van den Berg last summer.

Thiaw appears to be a top talent, so a future Liverpool bid wouldn't be a shock, but for now, it looks like he'll be staying put in Gelsenkirchen.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Malick Thiaw of FC Schalke 04 looks on during the FC Schalke 04 training Session on January 15, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch