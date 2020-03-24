Report shares why Liverpool won't be signing Klopp target compared to current Anfield star

Liverpool have been linked with Schalke talent Malick Thiaw.

According to Bild, as relayed by Transfermarkt, Liverpool's attempts to sign Schalke talent Malick Thiaw seemingly won't be going much further.

Reports from The Mirror over the weekend suggested that Thiaw has a £7million release clause in his contract, and Liverpool were in the market for him.

Thiaw has been billed as 'the new Joel Matip', which isn't a huge surprise; both are tall centre backs, both emerged with Schalke, and both were born in Germany but qualify for African countries through their fathers.

The next step in becoming the new Matip would be to join Liverpool, and it seems that Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign 18-year-old Thiaw, four years since bringing Matip to Anfield.

However, it's now claimed that Thiaw doesn't have a release clause at all, and is actually on the verge of penning a new contract with the Bundesliga side – a deal which has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liverpool may well be in the market for a new centre back this summer given that Dejan Lovren could be on the move, though going for another teenager in Thiaw may be a surprise having landed Sepp van den Berg last summer.

Thiaw appears to be a top talent, so a future Liverpool bid wouldn't be a shock, but for now, it looks like he'll be staying put in Gelsenkirchen.