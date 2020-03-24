Report: Edwards unlikely to make move for player Klopp is desperate to sign

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz in recent times.

According to the London Evening Standard, Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for Kai Havertz this summer, despite Jurgen Klopp’s apparent ‘desperation’ to sign him.

The Daily Express claim that the Liverpool boss really wants Havertz at Anfield, but it seems that he may not get his wish this summer.

Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards is reportedly ‘unlikely to be tempted’ by Havertz at his current asking price.

The Daily Record have suggested that Havertz’z current club Bayer Leverkusen would want £100 million, if they were to sell the German international this summer.

There is no doubting that Havertz is an exceptional talent, particularly considering he is still 20-years-old, but Liverpool’s reluctance to pay such a fee is understandable.

Havertz is unproven outside of his homeland, and there may be better value on the market for that sort of money.

Liverpool do have plenty of funds to spend, but they have generally been prudent in the transfer window of late.

And despite the quality of Havertz, it seems that he won’t be at Anfield next term, unless Leverkusen opt to reduce their demands.