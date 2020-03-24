Quick links

Report: Edwards unlikely to make move for player Klopp is desperate to sign

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...
Liverpool have been heavily linked with Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz in recent times.

Leverkusen's German midfielder Kai Havertz (C) passes the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg football match between Rangers FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Ibrox...

According to the London Evening Standard, Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for Kai Havertz this summer, despite Jurgen Klopp’s apparent ‘desperation’ to sign him.

The Daily Express claim that the Liverpool boss really wants Havertz at Anfield, but it seems that he may not get his wish this summer.

Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards is reportedly ‘unlikely to be tempted’ by Havertz at his current asking price.

 

The Daily Record have suggested that Havertz’z current club Bayer Leverkusen would want £100 million, if they were to sell the German international this summer.

There is no doubting that Havertz is an exceptional talent, particularly considering he is still 20-years-old, but Liverpool’s reluctance to pay such a fee is understandable.

Havertz is unproven outside of his homeland, and there may be better value on the market for that sort of money.

Kai Havertz of Leverkusen controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Porto at BayArena on February 20, 2020 in...

Liverpool do have plenty of funds to spend, but they have generally been prudent in the transfer window of late.

And despite the quality of Havertz, it seems that he won’t be at Anfield next term, unless Leverkusen opt to reduce their demands.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

