Report: Club offered chance to sign Arsenal man, but they want Spurs star instead

Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly behind Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane on Real Madrid's wishlist.

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Pierre Emerick Aubameyang by Arsenal, but they want Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane instead, according to Dario Madridista.

Arsenal’s Aubameyang has just over a year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, which has put his future into serious doubt.

But Madrid reportedly want to go for Tottenham’s Kane, which could be much more difficult.

Kane is still on a long-term deal at Tottenham, and Jose Mourinho’s side would surely demand a huge fee for the England international.

 

Nevertheless, Madrid apparently have decided against moving for Aubameyang, as they feel Kane would be a better addition to their side.

That could leave Aubameyang free to sign for their bitter rivals, Barcelona, as they appear to be taking a keen interest in the Arsenal man themselves (Sport).

The report could be worrying for Tottenham though, as Madrid have already shown an ability to take their best players away from them.

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric have both left Tottenham for Madrid in recent memory, and Spurs will be hoping that they do not face a similar story this summer, as losing Kane would be a huge blow to the Lilywhites. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

