Report: Attacker Benitez wanted to sign for Newcastle is now £46m Barcelona target

Newcastle United wanted Alassane Plea under Rafael Benitez.

Newcastle United's lack of spending ultimately resulted in Rafael Benitez leaving the club last summer, missing out on a host of targets along the way.

Mike Ashley didn't really back Benitez as many would have wanted, and Newcastle missed out on the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Willian Jose as a result.

Another player Benitez wanted at St James' Park was Alassane Plea, after seeing him smash 20 goals and six assists for Nice in the 2017-18 season.

Benitez admitted to The Chronicle in 2018 that Plea was one of his main targets, but had to watch on as Borussia Monchengladbach beat them to his signature.

Plea hit 12 goals last season, and has continued to thrive in Germany, racking up eight assists and seven assists in Bundesliga action this season.

The Frenchman, who can play out wide or up front, is impressing so much that Barcelona want him, with Bild claiming that Barcelona offered €50million (£46million) for him.

Gladbach are trying to stay strong and fend off the Catalan giants, but Plea could earn a huge move this summer, just two years since Newcastle missed out.

Their mistake has been laid bare already, but seeing him move on to Barcelona for more than double the initial price Newcastle couldn't pay would be particularly galling for the Magpies.