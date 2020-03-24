Report: Arsenal handed transfer boost, as club's plan becomes clearer

Arsenal's chances of keeping Pierre Emerick Aubameyang may have improved, with Barcelona focusing their attentions elsewhere.

Barcelona will only move for Arsenal’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang if they fail in their pursuit of Lautaro Martinez, according to the Daily Star.

There are fears growing that Arsenal could lose Aubameyang at the end of the season, as he has still not penned a new deal.

Barca are thought to be interested in the Gabonese international, who has scored so prolifically at the Emirates Stadium, but it seems that he is only their second choice.

Boost for Arsenal

The news that Barca would prefer to sign Martinez from Inter as things stand works out brilliantly for Arsenal.

Not only does it give them more time to try and negotiate a new contract with their most dangerous outlet, but it also may put some doubt into Aubameyang's mind about making the switch to the Nou Camp.

With Barca not making Aubameyang their first choice, Aubameyang has to have some questions over how wanted he really is by Quique Setien's men.

Mikel Arteta has already gone on record to suggest that he is keen to keep Aubameyang, who carries the bulk of his side’s goal threat.

The rapid forward has hit the back of the net 17 times in the Premier League this term, and replacing his goals would be practically impossible, if he was to depart.