Report: Arsenal and Man City now targeting the 18-year-old Klopp wants at Anfield

Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly keen on Malick Thiaw.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal and Manchester City are now joining Liverpool in the race to sign Schalke defender Malick Thiaw this summer.

It's claimed that scouts are planning to watch Schalke youngster Bradley Cross, and have already been watching Thiaw over the course of the season.

Liverpool were linked over the weekend, with The Mirror claiming that Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Thiaw to Anfield at the end of the season.

The £7million release clause claimed has since been refuted, but it's now believed that Arsenal and Manchester City are joining the battle.

Thiaw, 18, has come up through the ranks at Schalke, and even been dubbed the new Joel Matip having emerged with the Gelsenkirchen side whilst playing as a centre back.

The 6ft 3in ace may head to the Premier League to continue those comparisons, five years since Matip left Schalke for a move to join Klopp's Liverpool.

Thiaw has real potential, and Liverpool would loathe to see a top young target join rivals City, but he may see a chance to break into Pep Guardiola's side given their defensive issues.

Arsenal are a threat for similar reasons, and Liverpool may now face it difficult to lure Thiaw to Anfield whenever the transfer window actually opens this summer.