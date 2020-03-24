Quick links

Report: £77m star Liverpool want has now been offered to their PL rivals

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side could face a battle with Chelsea if they are to make a move for Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona have offered Liverpool target Philippe Coutinho to Chelsea now, according to the Daily Mirror.

Sport claim that Liverpool are interested in bringing back the playmaker that they sold to Barca in 2018.

Jurgen Klopp’s side may have to move fast if they are to sign him though, as Chelsea have been given a chance to land him first.

 

With Barca wanting to sell, Chelsea have been made aware of Coutinho’s availability.

Whether Frank Lampard’s side will make a bid remains to be seen, but the Daily Express claim that Barca want £77 million for the Brazilian.

At that price Coutinho may represent a tempting option for Liverpool, as he has a lot of the qualities that they are missing.

There is a feeling that Liverpool’s midfield could be improved even further if they had a more creative player available to them.

Coutinho has already proven he has the ability to be a star at Anfield, and Klopp will surely have to give serious consideration to bringing him back, as he edges closer to the exit door at the Nou Camp.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

