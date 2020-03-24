Report: £100m attacker convinced he's heading to Premier League amid Liverpool talks

Liverpool have been linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

According to The Mirror, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho remains convinced that he is still heading to the Premier League this summer.

The report notes that some deals are on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, and it's unclear when clubs will be able to go and finalise deals for new signings.

Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona are two potential deals being affected according to the report, with Premier League exits focused on there.

However, it's noted that Dortmund star Sancho still thinks he will be going to the Premier League anyway, and the Bundesliga side are ready to let him go for big money.

Manchester United are keen, whilst the Daily Mail recently claimed that Liverpool have held talks with Dortmund already, telling them that they intend to bid for Sancho.

A £100million fee is believed to be on Sancho's head, and Liverpool will at least be boosted by Sancho's belief that he will still manage to make the move to England.

The 19-year-old left English football in 2017 when he joined Dortmund from Manchester City, and after 17 goals and 19 assists this season, he looks set to come back.

Liverpool need another top attacker to ease the pressure on Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, and Sancho fits the bill – it's now up to the Reds to come up with the money.