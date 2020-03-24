Rangers talent asked if he'd commit unthinkable sin, gives textbook response now deleted

Rangers' Nathan Young-Coombes has scored prolifically since his 2019 move to Ibrox.

The teenage Rangers striker Nathan Young-Coombes gave a textbook response to being asked a difficult question on Instagram.

Young-Coombes, who has scored prolifically in his year and a bit at Ibrox, gave Rangers supporters a chance to quiz him on the social media website on Monday.

His Q&A session, which has since been wiped from his story, came shortly after the UK government put the country on lockdown in an attempt to combat the ongoing global health crisis.

And after being asked by one follower if he would rather play with Rangers' arch-rivals, Celtic, or spend a year in his current situation, his response was short and sweet.

Rangers teen Nathan Young-Coombes gave textbook response to one fan's question last night. pic.twitter.com/HAzcFFhdX2 — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) March 24, 2020

Young-Coombes, who only turned 17 in January, has yet to appear for the Rangers first team despite having played - and scored - several times for the reserves.

According to Transfermarkt, the England youth international has little more than a year left on his contract at Ibrox.

And there could be some movement on that if Young-Coombes continues to impress when football returns from its current hiatus.

Rangers fans - what does the future hold for Young-Coombes?