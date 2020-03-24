Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Rangers talent asked if he'd commit unthinkable sin, gives textbook response now deleted

Aiden Cusick
A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers' Nathan Young-Coombes has scored prolifically since his 2019 move to Ibrox.

Nathan Young-Coombes (Glasgow Rangers) of England celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the international friendly match between England U17 and Germany U17 at Pinatar Arena...

The teenage Rangers striker Nathan Young-Coombes gave a textbook response to being asked a difficult question on Instagram.

Young-Coombes, who has scored prolifically in his year and a bit at Ibrox, gave Rangers supporters a chance to quiz him on the social media website on Monday.

Subscribe

 

His Q&A session, which has since been wiped from his story, came shortly after the UK government put the country on lockdown in an attempt to combat the ongoing global health crisis.

And after being asked by one follower if he would rather play with Rangers' arch-rivals, Celtic, or spend a year in his current situation, his response was short and sweet.

Young-Coombes, who only turned 17 in January, has yet to appear for the Rangers first team despite having played - and scored - several times for the reserves.

According to Transfermarkt, the England youth international has little more than a year left on his contract at Ibrox.

Nathan Young-Coombes of U17 England celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the International Friendly match between U17 England and U17 Germany at Pinatar Arena on October...

And there could be some movement on that if Young-Coombes continues to impress when football returns from its current hiatus.

Rangers fans - what does the future hold for Young-Coombes?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch