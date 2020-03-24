Rangers coach reacts to claims they should concede title to Celtic

Rangers may still hope to bring the title to Ibrox.

Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister has told The Scottish Sun that the Gers aren't giving up hope of winning the league title just yet.

The league season has been suspended for the foreseeable future, as the coronavirus outbreak has put the season on the shelf at least until the end of April.

It seems likely that the season will be a long way off yet, and there is still a real possibility that the season ends up being voided because fixtures can't be fulfilled.

If that happens, then a can of worms will be opened; what happens to Liverpool, who are on the verge of winning the Premier League? What happens to Leeds United, who look set for promotion? What about all the teams in relegation and playoff spots?

Nobody seems to really have the answers, and the same situation is facing Scottish football given that Celtic are closing in on the title, but aren't quite there yet.

Some have suggested that Rangers should concede the league and graciously allow Celtic to have the title, but that doesn't seem likely given the rivalry between the two clubs.

Rangers are a huge 13 points adrift, but assistant boss McAllister has suggested that the Gers aren't ready to concede the title just yet.

Steven Gerrard's assistant claims the season must be finished, even if it means playing catch up for some time, and Rangers are working on the basis that they will be back trying to chase down Celtic this season.

“I don’t see any other way. We have got to finish the leagues somehow,” said McAllister. “But I realise there are a lot of: ‘What ifs’. Does the season get shortened when we eventually get back? With the Euros now next summer, you could have guys playing football for two years non-stop to catch up.”

“What happens about contracts that are running out in the next few months? But you would take all the problems just to get the current season finished. We’ve been trying to work backwards off the dates that have been mentioned. Uefa want to get domestic leagues finished by June 30, so we’re all working towards that end,” he added.