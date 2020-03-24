Putin released lions in the streets of Russia? Alan Sugar actually believed it!

How did an internet joke fool the BBC star of the Apprentice?

These are testing times for people across the UK and they are looking to the internet for information as often as they can.

Social media can help spread information, especially about the importance of social distancing, as well as helping people stay in contact with each other.

But, as we all know, it can also spread misinformation and be a hotbed for pranks if people aren't vigilant about what they're reading and sharing.

The current crisis situation - which is now so bad that Boris Johnson has closed all non-essential shops and limited the number of walks people can take per day - has given rise to more misinformation.

To most people, it's quite obvious when what they're reading has been made up for amusement or to try and catch people out who are less discerning.

But then Alan Sugar, star of hit BBC show The Apprentice, believed that Vladimir Putin released lions in the streets of Russia...

Putin released lions in the streets of Russia?

No, of course he didn't.

An old image of a lion on the loose on the streets of Russia re-emerged and was re-packaged with the idea of tricking people online.

A Twitter user added a fake 'breaking news' graphic to the image, stating jokingly that Putin had let 500 lions loose on the streets of Russia.

With people not staying inside enough in the UK at the weekend, the post was a joke about a possible method to enforce it more strongly.





Alan Sugar actually believed it!

It seems likely most people knew it was a joke when they saw it - but not Alan Sugar!

The BBC star of The Apprentice makes a living mocking business hopefuls for their blunders as they seek to go into partnership with him.

But it was him with egg on his face on this occasion, when he took to Twitter to actually give some credence to the prospect of Putin unleashing lions on the streets.

The tweet got over 42,000 likes and judging by the replies, put some smiles on faces - albeit inadvertently - at this trying time.

Is this a wind up pic.twitter.com/sG4vnfnxAN — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 22, 2020

Alan Sugar - Net worth, Twitter and age

Lord Sugar has 5.3 million followers on Twitter, where he is known for his spats with Piers Morgan among others.

That means no shortage of people all saw his slip-up!

He was born on 24th March, 1947, celebrating his 73rd birthday on Tuesday, and has been on the Apprentice since 2005.

According to magazine Spear's, Lord Sugar's net worth is an estimated £1.4 billion; as of Tuesday 24th March, 2020.