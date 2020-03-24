Persona 5 Royal: Fans ask Atlus for early release

Some Persona 5 Royal fans are asking Atlus to release the game early.

It's been an incredible month for video game releases with Animal Crossing New Horizons and DOOM Eternal, but things are set to get even better with the third highest rated PS4 game on Metacritic, Persona 5 Royal. And, with its release ever so close but still so far, some fans have to taken to Twitter to ask Atlus for an early release.

Helmed by the director of Persona 4 Golden, Persona 5 Royal is an extended cut of sorts which is said to be one of the best games ever made let alone one of the best PS4 exclusives. There's a new waifu for you to woo in Kasumi, there's a card game that will give Gwent a run for its money as the best in-game mini-game, and there's plenty more trophies for you to earn on your way to unlocking the platinum all over again.

It's coming out in a week, but there are some fans who are understandably desperate for an early release.

PERSONA 5 ROYAL: Your delivery order could possibly get delayed

Persona 5 Royal early release

There isn't an early release for Persona 5 Royal but some fans are asking Atlus to prematurely launch the game.

Some have cited DOOM Eternal's early release, but that was under different circumstances with it coming out on the same day as Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Persona 5 Royal won't be given an early release, but who can blame fans for trying? If pestering Atlus like 'are we there yet' children would get them to launch the game early, you'd better believe we'd be joining in on the begging.

NINTENDO: Is Persona 5 Royal coming to Switch?

The game launches on March 31st, so you only have one week left to wait for it to come out on the PlayStation 4.

Yo can Atlus just release Persona 5 Royal early? I wanna play the game already — JVGM98 (@JVGM98) March 21, 2020

Hey @Atlus_West. Persona 5 Royal would be the perfect thing for staying at home. Why don't you release it early? — Eitan Novotny (@EitanNovotny) March 22, 2020

I mean..Doom Eternal did. — Taylor~ (@SunGoddessTay) March 20, 2020