Our view: Liverpool plan to sell 22-year-old, Rangers move surely no longer possible

Rangers loanee Sheyi Ojo has surely missed his chance to stay at Ibrox.

Rangers may already be forming some plans for the summer transfer window, with Steven Gerrard's squad clearly needing some work at the end of the season.

The Gers have fallen short of Celtic once again, and with no silverware to celebrate, Gerrard needs to think about some quality signings to bolster his squad.

Gerrard needs to sort out his wide options, as too many players have flattered to deceive this season, and Ianis Hagi would be better utilised as a number 10 rather than as a right winger.

Sheyi Ojo is one of those wingers, and the Liverpool Echo claim that he will be offloaded by Liverpool this summer having failed to kick on at Anfield.

Ojo, 22, was supposed to be the next big thing when Liverpool beat a host of clubs to sign the wide man from Milton Keynes Dons in 2011, but he has managed just 13 appearances for the Reds.

This season was a golden chance for Ojo to really shine at Rangers and earn a permanent move, but his opportunity has surely passed him by even with Liverpool potentially making him available.

Ojo was praised by Steven Gerrard as being 'outstanding' back in August, and hit three goals and two assists in Rangers' Europa League campaign, but has managed no goals and just two assists since the end of October.

Ojo has shown flashes of quality, but has never been able to string together a strong enough run of performances to suggest that he is worth investing in long-term.

The winger looks like being another case of unfulfilled potential and having failed to show any sort of consistency this season, Rangers surely won't be signing Ojo – even with Liverpool making him available for transfer.