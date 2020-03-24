'Nothing less than £100m': Some West Ham fans discuss how much they want for Rice

Chelsea are said to be keen on signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

West Ham United fans want huge money from Chelsea for Declan Rice, if they are to sell him.

Sky Sports claim that Chelsea want to bring in the West Ham midfielder in the summer, as their scouts have been impressed by his performances.

Rice has been a key part of West Ham’s team for a number of seasons now.

And Hammers fans feel that they must keep hold of Rice, unless a huge bid comes in for the England international.

Nothing less than £100m — Luke Styles - Socialist Hammer ⚒ (@LukeDavidStyles) March 23, 2020

@_DeclanRice say no become a hammers legend — Toby Knight (@Knighter487) March 23, 2020

That’s where he started, why would he want to go back to a club who thought he wasn’t good enough.. — ⚒happy Hammer.⚒ (@brooking1980) March 23, 2020

Why would Rice join Chelski he’s the next West Ham captain — Peter Crowe (@petercrowe511) March 23, 2020

80 million bare minimum — Chris B (@_chrisb27_) March 23, 2020

We will take £50m + Kante — Ricky Forrest (@rickwhufc) March 23, 2020

£100m should do it. — Chris Cheshire FCIOB (@Locarbonguru) March 23, 2020

Funny that they were happy to release him a few years ago. Hopefully, if he really wants to go that Sullivan gets a good deal for once — Richard Wenn (@Rich_Wenn) March 23, 2020

David Moyes will surely fight to keep hold of the West Ham midfielder if Chelsea do make an offer.

Rice has been an integral part of West Ham’s team, and Moyes has only ever spoken positively of the youngster.

If Rice was to leave the Hammers it would be a major blow, as they have nobody else in their current squad who has the same skill-set.

Rice does a superb job of shielding West Ham’s defence and without him their midfield would look significantly weaker.