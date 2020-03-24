Quick links

'Nothing less than £100m': Some West Ham fans discuss how much they want for Rice

Declan Rice of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on January 10, 2019 in Romford, England.
Chelsea are said to be keen on signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Declan Rice of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on March 6, 2020 in Romford, England.

West Ham United fans want huge money from Chelsea for Declan Rice, if they are to sell him.

Sky Sports claim that Chelsea want to bring in the West Ham midfielder in the summer, as their scouts have been impressed by his performances.

 

Rice has been a key part of West Ham’s team for a number of seasons now.

And Hammers fans feel that they must keep hold of Rice, unless a huge bid comes in for the England international.

David Moyes will surely fight to keep hold of the West Ham midfielder if Chelsea do make an offer.

Rice has been an integral part of West Ham’s team, and Moyes has only ever spoken positively of the youngster.

If Rice was to leave the Hammers it would be a major blow, as they have nobody else in their current squad who has the same skill-set.

Rice does a superb job of shielding West Ham’s defence and without him their midfield would look significantly weaker.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

