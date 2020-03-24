'Not where I need to be': 21-year-old's claim will excite Liverpool fans

The Liverpool defender has set up nearly 30 goals in his last two seasons.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed to Liverpool's official website that he can still get a lot better.

The 21-year-old, who helped the Reds to the Champions League title last June, might just be the best right-back in Europe at the moment.

Alexander-Arnold, a product of Liverpool's academy, has scored twice and set up 14 goals across all competitions this season which, for a defender, is a ridiculous return.

Last season, he set up 16 goals across all competitions - including the one that led to Jurgen Klopp's side knocking Barcelona out of the Champions League en route to the final.

Defensively and going forward, Alexander-Arnold is an incredible asset to the Merseyside club - but he says that he's nowhere near the finished article.

He told the club's official website: "I’d say I haven’t reached full potential at all. I’m not where I need to be and where I can be. So there’s no point putting a label on it, in my mind. I still have a lot of improvement to do."

This is very exciting if you're a Liverpool fan because if Alexander-Arnold is this good now, what'll he be like at his peak?

It's ridiculous that he's only 21 and has another five or six years before he's even in the prime of his career.

Providing that prime is spent at Liverpool, the supporters won't mind one bit.