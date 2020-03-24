Newcastle United loanee Lazaar says he could have joined Juventus

Newcastle's Achraf Lazaar says Juventus were once an option.

Newcastle United defender Achraf Lazaar has told Tuttomercatoweb that missing out on a move to Juventus is one of his biggest regrets.

Lazaar says the opportunity came at Palermo in 2015, one year into his career at the Italian club.

He signed for Newcastle a year later, where he has struggled to establish himself as a key player.

Lazaar explained: "In 2015 I was close to wearing the Juventus shirt, Paratici wanted me and there were complications to get to Alex Sandro.

"For this reason the club, which was negotiating Dybala, asked for me, but Zamparini shot high and nothing was done. It's a regret because if I ended up at Juve my career would probably have been different."

It's understandable Lazaar will always wonder what might have been, had he landed a big move to the Italian champions.

Juventus eventually did sign Alex Sandro from Porto in the same summer, also doing the deal for Dybala.

Lazaar got his move, joining Newcastle, but has not been able to make the most of the opportunity.

Last season he had a spell out on loan in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday, and he is currently playing on loan at Serie B side Cosenza.