Never-seen-before £10m Tottenham signing is a million miles away

Jack Clarke is nowhere near being ready for Tottenham Hotspur.

Next season is going to be massive for Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke and he needs to start improving.

The former Leeds star joined Spurs in a £10 million deal last summer [The Telegraph] but it was decided that it was too soon to start playing Premier League football.

So Tottenham sent him back to Leeds on a season-long loan, and then recalled him in January after playing only 19 minutes of Championship football under Marcelo Bielsa.

It's been a rotten season for Clarke, who is now struggling at QPR instead of Elland Road, but he needs to buck up his ideas and fast.

It's still way too early for Lilywhites boss Jose Mourinho - who joined the club after Clarke was signed - to start using the 19-year-old attacker. But he can't afford another couple of dismal loan spells in the Championship.

You could argue that he's only 19 and therefore needs a bit of time before he's ready for the top flight, but he's no younger or older than Dele Alli when he exploded on to the scene during the 2015-16 campaign.

Alli was obviously a bit more developed at the same age, but the fact is that Clarke cost exactly twice as much as the England international and comparisons are inevitable, no matter how unfair.

The truth is that for now, Clarke is a million miles from doing what Alli did and breaking into the first XI in North London.

And the worrying thing is that if he has another poor 2020-21 campaign away from Spurs, will he ever be ready?