Netflix: Sigmund Freud's link to cocaine explained - why the Freud TV series focuses on the doctor's coke habit

Netflix's Freud series has certainly turned heads but not necessarily for the reason you might expect.

Netflix may be best known for creating big-budget US drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but in recent years we've start to see more and more diverse content on the streaming site.

As well as docuseries and TV show aimed specifically at younger audiences, Netflix has also turned a lot of its attention to international films and TV series.

One of the most eagerly anticipated series of March 2020 is Freud, an Austrian series the centres around the life of the great Sigmund Freud.

However, as fans who have watched the opening moments of the first episode will see, Netflix's Freud is rather fond of cocaine but does this match up with the real-life Sigmund Freud?

Freud on Netflix

Netflix's Freud arrived on the streaming service on March 23rd, 2020 and the eight-part series has already caught the attention of viewers but not necessarily for the right reasons.

While Freud portrays itself as a 'historical' drama, there's a sizable amount of liberty taken as Netflix's Sigmund Freud accompanies a psychic and a police detective on the hunt for a serial killer, all the while developing his famed psychoanalysis techniques.

Something that fans will find hard to miss is Freud's penchant for cocaine as the doctor is regularly seen taking the drug and even offers it to his housekeeper Lenore but this is arguably one of the series' more accurate portrayals.

Sigmund Freud and cocaine

As well as developing a whole host of psychoanalysis techniques, Sigmund Freud is also very well known for his early adoption of the drug cocaine and was a huge proponent for its use for medical purposes.

Throughout his distinguished career, and especially between the years 1883 and 1887, Freud wrote several papers on the uses and benefits of cocaine and arguably should have received recognition for discovering the drug's anaesthetic purposes but only mentioned in it passing while Karl Koller, a friend of Freud was given the scientific priority.

However, as more became known about the addictive and destructive properties of cocaine, Freud's medical reputation was somewhat tarnished by his initial praise of the drug. This eventually led to Freud abandoning his recommendation of cocaine and would see him discontinue its use.

Fans talk Freud on Twitter

For many viewers, who will know Freud for his work in psychoanalysis, the news of his cocaine habit will come as a surprise.

That's certainly the case for many fans as they've taken to social media to discuss the unexpected revelation.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "When Freud said, "Perhaps you would also like some cocaine" on the first few minutes of Freud Episode 1, you already know it's gonna be an interesting show."

While another added: "How come no one told me there is a show about Sigmund Freud doing cocaine?"

And finally, this fan commented: "Boooy Sigmund Freud was drinking cocaine like it was cranberry juice."

The Freud TV series is available to stream now on Netflix after all eight episodes released on March 23rd, 2020.