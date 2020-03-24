Making Euro 2021 presents an even bigger challenge for Moussa Sissoko

Tottenham star will be 31 when the tournament takes place.

Lost in the shuffle before Premier League football was postponed was Moussa Sissoko's return to training.

Sissoko had come back at an ideal time, to help Spurs in the final few weeks of the season, and from a personal note, just in time for France's friendly matches.

The Tottenham midfielder is a big favourite of Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps, who picked him regularly in France's run to the Euro 2016, a tournament which led to Tottenham paying £30 million for his services.

He missed out on the 2018 World Cup win, but has since worked his way back into the France side amid fierce competition, following an outstanding 2018/19 season with Spurs.

The European Championships being pushed back to 2021 probably makes Sissoko's task harder.

Had it stayed in 2020 and football been able to carry on as normal, Sissoko just needed a decent end to the season for Spurs to book his place in the squad. Fit again, it was within reaching distance.

Now he has to start again with the European Championships a year later.

In 2021 Sissoko will be 31, turning 32 in August of that year, just one month after the final is likely to be held.

This by no means excludes Sissoko from featuring, but it certainly makes his task harder.

There will be a further wave of young talent looking to book a spot in a competitive French squad, and either because they deserve it more, or a via strategic approach to go with a younger squad, Sissoko could end up being moved aside.

He will have to fight harder than ever to get noticed next season, along with Tanguy Ndombele, and this might well be a positive for Tottenham.