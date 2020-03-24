Quick links

Long term Wolves target Andre Silva is finally hitting form

Wolves have been linked to Andre Silva in consecutive transfer windows.

Wolves fans know the name Andre Silva well. He became the new Anderson Talisca, linked to the club in consecutive transfer windows, ultimately leading to nothing.

The Mirror linked Wolves with Silva first in January 2018, touting him for a £34 million move, and even last summer the same outlet reported Wolves were considering a deal.

Last summer he ended up signing for Eintracht Frankfurt instead, on loan from AC Milan.

 

The biggest reasons against Wolves doing a deal have been cost, and Silva's struggles for form. Milan was a bad move for him.

In Germany he has finally been hitting form, shortly before the football break.

Silva signed off with 5 goals in his last 10 appearances, with two assists in the mix too.

He has had a mixed season, an injury costing him time early on, and then he has had to fight for his place.

In total his record of only eight goals is underwhelming, but five goals from February 1 onwards showed he was hitting form. The break comes at bad time.

It's unlikely Wolves have forgotten about him completely and his recent performances may have stirred interest at Molineux.

Silva's future remains uncertain and if he carries on his form when football resumes, he will become an in demand player again.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

