London Kills cast: Meet BBC actors Hugo Speer, Sharon Small and Bailey Patrick

London Kills season one aired on BBC One this week.

The Beeb acquired the show from Acorn TV to be part of its daytime schedule after apparently favourable reviews.

The show's executive producer is Paul Marquess, who worked on around 600 combined episodes of Hollyoaks and The Bill before he was commissioned by Acorn.

London Kills described by its new hosts as a 'drama series following the detectives of an elite murder investigation squad' in England's capital city.

Who is in the London Kills cast?

London Kills stars Hugo Speer (Guy [the well-endowed one] in The Full Monty) as DI David Bradford and Sharon Small (Sergeant Barbara Havers in The Inspector Lynley Mysteries) as DS Vivienne Cole, along with a pair of actors who've played police-related roles beforehand; Bailey Patrick (SO15 Officer in The Bodyguard) as DC Rob Brady and Tori Allen-Martin (Sandra Rayworth in Unforgotten) as TDC Billie Fitzgerald.

Others you may recognise include Laura Aikman (Sonia in the 2019 Gavin & Stacey Christmas special) as Leanne Ponting, Saffron Hocking (Lauryn in Top Boy) as Eleanor Kemp, Dean Andrews (Will Taylor in Emmerdale) as Jacob Holt, Glynis Barber (Glenda Mitchell in Eastenders) as Kirsten Pryce, Neal Barry (the barman who serves Will his pints of Stella in The Inbetweeners) as Dean Casey and Bianca Hendrickse-Spendlove (Texas Longford in Hollyoaks) as Olivia Jarvis - although none of those appear in more than two episodes.

How to watch London Kills on the BBC

You can catch London Kills on BBC One every weekday afternoon until Friday, 3 April. Each episode is screened in order and lasts 45 minutes and starts at 2:15pm, with the exception of this Thursday's, which is delayed by half an hour.

The show is repeated at various points thereafter and can be accessed on catch-up, via the BBC iPlayer.

Is there a London Kills season 3?

There is no announcement as yet as to whether a third season of London Kills is in the pipeline, let alone when it might be released.