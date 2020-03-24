Liverpool legend 'cannot believe' suggestions of void season

Liverpool have a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has admitted that he's at a loss to explain why some people want the Premier League season to be cancelled.

The COVID-19 outbreak has seen a suspension of English football until April 30 at the earliest.

Jurgen Klopp's side have a 25-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table and were only a few wins away from clinching a first-ever Premier League title prior to the hiatus.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand revealed on Monday that he believes the campaign should be rendered null and void.

But Aldridge, speaking to The Liverpool Echo, said that he 'cannot believe' that's even being touted, calling the idea 'ridiculous'.

He said: "I cannot believe that it has even been suggested. People are still talking about voiding the season, I just cannot understand that. As I say, get the world back on track and then complete the season.

"Cancelling three quarters of a season to start a fresh one is frankly ridiculous. It really is. It's not set in stone that every season has to begin in August. These are unprecedented times and it should be amended to suit the season that is already being played out."

It goes without saying that Liverpool fans and most other supporters will wholeheartedly agree with Aldridge.

The Reds have come way too far this season for their good work to be erased, losing only one league game - and that was only a few weeks ago.

The public's health and safety is far and away the most important thing but, as Aldridge says, once the country is back on its feet then the 2019-20 campaign should recommence.