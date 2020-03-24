'Let him go too soon': Some Everton fans laud actions of player they sold in 2016

Steven Naismith was on Everton's books for a four-year period.

Everton fans on Twitter have praised their former player Steven Naismith for taking a 50% pay-cut to help Hearts during this current global health pandemic.

The Scottish Premiership side, who are sitting bottom of their league, are one of a number of clubs facing a troublesome future with football at a halt and Naismith has helped out by reducing his wages, as reported by BBC Sport.

Everton fans on social media have praised the 33-year-old for his actions and his attitude during such a difficult period for many.

Naismith was on Everton's books for a four-year period and there are some at Goodison Park who feel he was an underrated figure during his time at the club.

Some sections of the Everton support even feel that they let the versatile attacker go too early, as he has been spending the past few seasons at Hearts.

After leaving Everton in 2016, Naismith joined Norwich City, which then led him back to his home country of Scotland.

On the field of play, it hasn't been a great season for the Edinburgh-based club, as they are facing relegation and are now one of many clubs who will face the difficulties of having to deal with this current global health pandemic from a financial perspective.

Either way, Naismith's recent actions speak volumes during such a difficult period and it hasn't gone unnoticed by the supporters of his former club.

Here is a selection of Everton fans reacting to Naismith's actions:

Steven Naismith, probably one of the soundest players to have ever played for Everton. https://t.co/fjyPA5drj4 — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) March 22, 2020

Didn’t agree with his sale at the time. Made us tick with his unselfish work and toward play. — Neil Callister (@NeilCallister) March 22, 2020

Really sound fella when you meet him as well pic.twitter.com/2ZGwx2I2xB — Iain Lunt (@scally67) March 22, 2020

Loved that guy! Nobody’s top pick but you knew he would put a shift it. — Sean Regan (@regantowers) March 22, 2020

Such a great person always believe we let him go too soon — keith sweeney (@keithsweeney5) March 22, 2020

The best footballers have his attitude as a minimum. — terry busby (@terrybusby1978) March 22, 2020

Proper footballer and human being one of the best — Royal Blue Jerseys (@stdomingoblues) March 22, 2020

really loved him when he played for us — Olli (@Toffee147) March 22, 2020