Quick links

Everton

'Let him go too soon': Some Everton fans laud actions of player they sold in 2016

Amir Mir
Fans around the stadium during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 08, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Naismith was on Everton's books for a four-year period.

Steven Naismith of Heart of Midlothian is seen during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Everton fans on Twitter have praised their former player Steven Naismith for taking a 50% pay-cut to help Hearts during this current global health pandemic. 

The Scottish Premiership side, who are sitting bottom of their league, are one of a number of clubs facing a troublesome future with football at a halt and Naismith has helped out by reducing his wages, as reported by BBC Sport.

 

Everton fans on social media have praised the 33-year-old for his actions and his attitude during such a difficult period for many. 

Naismith was on Everton's books for a four-year period and there are some at Goodison Park who feel he was an underrated figure during his time at the club. 

Some sections of the Everton support even feel that they let the versatile attacker go too early, as he has been spending the past few seasons at Hearts. 

Steven Naismith of Everton celebrates after scoring their 1st goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park on September 12, 2015 in Liverpool,...

After leaving Everton in 2016, Naismith joined Norwich City, which then led him back to his home country of Scotland.

On the field of play, it hasn't been a great season for the Edinburgh-based club, as they are facing relegation and are now one of many clubs who will face the difficulties of having to deal with this current global health pandemic from a financial perspective. 

Either way, Naismith's recent actions speak volumes during such a difficult period and it hasn't gone unnoticed by the supporters of his former club. 

Here is a selection of Everton fans reacting to Naismith's actions: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch