ITV: Who plays Laura in Liar? Series 2 takes a dark turn for Joanne Froggatt's character

Episode 4 of Liar's second series took a dramatic turn for Laura but just who plays the enigmatic character?

When series 1 arrived in 2017, Liar quickly became one of the most-watched shows on British TV.

Each episode captivated an audience of over eight million people and the series finale even attracted 9.5 million fans, a huge number on British TV.

After leaving fans wanting more, it was almost inevitable that we'd be getting a second series of Liar and in March 2020, that's exactly what we got.

After providing us with plenty of twists and turns already, episode 4 of the second series offered up another and it may have been one of the biggest yet.

Liar series 2 on ITV

After almost two years away from our screens, series 2 of Liar arrived on March 2nd and it arrives with a total of six new episodes.

In series 1 we followed the characters of Laura and Andrew across multiple timelines with plenty of flashbacks and flashforwards.

In last night's fourth episode, we join Laura as she's given the agonising task of euthanising her terminally ill father and just moments later she's arrested for the murder of Andrew himself, who we saw dead at the end of series 1.

Who plays Laura in Liar?

Liar's Laura is played by Joanne Froggatt.

The 39-year-old actress hails from the North Yorkshire hamlet of Littlebeck, which is located just outside of the seaside town of Whitby.

After joining a drama group in Scarborough, Joanne caught the acting bug and at the age of just 13, she left her family home to study at the Redroofs Theatre School in Maidenhead.

Just three years later, in 1996, she made her professional acting debut.

Away from the acting world, Joanne Froggatt is also very active on social media with accounts on Twitter and Instagram with followings of 453,000 and 171,000 respectively.

Joanne Froggatt: Films and TV

As mentioned, Joanne Froggatt's acting debut came in 1996 at the age of 16. The appearance came in the long-running ITV crime drama Th Bill and it set Joanne on her way to almost 50 acting credits in the years since.

Her biggest acting roles to date have come in the likes of Coronation Street, Life on Mars, Robin Hood and Dark Angel while she's arguably best known for her appearance as Anna Bates (née Smith) on Downton Abbey where she appeared in over 50 episodes and the 2019 film.

Liar's second series, featuring Joanne Froggatt, continues on Monday evenings until the sixth and final episode airs on April 6th.