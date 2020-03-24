Itaewon Class: Who ends up together at the end of season 1? Korean Netflix drama is a crowd-pleaser!

Season 1 of Itaewon Class has come to an end but where does the Korean Netflix drama leave its characters' relationships?

Netflix may be best known for its big-budget American-made TV series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but thanks to its ever-growing international audience, we're starting to see more and more diversity among Netflix's content offerings.

One of the biggest hits in recent weeks has been the K-drama Itaewon Class which has not only captivated audiences in South Korea but also around the world.

The series has been a revelation since it arrived in late January and now, in March, the 16-episode series has finally come to an end.

One of the key focuses across the series has been the relationships between each character and who, in the end, will end up with who?

Itaewon Class on Netflix

Itaewon Class arrived on Netflix on January 31st and over the course of the past eight weeks, two episodes of the fascinating K-drama have arrived weekly. At long last, on March 20th and 21st, the final two episodes, 15 and 16, aired.

The series has followed the story of Park Sae-ro-yi and his journey from losing his father, spending time behind bars and finally becoming the owner of one of the fast-growing restaurants in Itaewon.

Who ends up together at the end of season 1?

One of the key aspects in Itaewon Class are the relationships that exist and develop between each of the main characters.

Naturally, as the series has progressed, this has become a hot topic of debate among fans and in the season finale, viewers finally got to see just who ended up with who.

Sae-ro-yi begins season 1 of Itaewon class in a relationship with Oh Soo-ah but as the series progresses, she is left with a tough decision to make, to choose between her love for him or to focus on her career. As we see, she chooses the latter but in the final episode she ends up hiring a trainee chef who has certainly caught her eye.

Meanwhile, the series lead Sae-ro-yi at long last acknowledges the advances made by Jo Yi-seo and the pair end up spending the final few moments of the season finale together and it's a welcome sight for fans.

Before Sae-ro-yi and Yi-seo get together, however, Yi-seo has to reject the advances of Jang Geun-soo and it's clear that he's left hugely upset by it.

And finally, the supporting characters Ma Hyeon-yi and Choi Seung-kwon end the season by going on a cinema date with tickets provided by Kim Toni after he and his girlfriend broke up.

What all this means for a potential season 2

Unfortunately for Itaewon Class fans, the ending of season 1 doesn't bode all that well for a second season at each story and relationship thread is tied up pretty neatly.

However, given the fact that the show has been insanely popular, there's every chance that we could see the series return.

Until we learn more about a potential second season, the full 16-episode first series of Itaewon Class is available to stream now on Netflix.