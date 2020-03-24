Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'I'm going back to Arsenal': £110k-a-week star opens up on failed Emirates return

Shane Callaghan
Arsenal's Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas (R) and Dutch forward Robin van Persie (L) celebrate Fabregas' goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cesc Fabregas thought he was re-signing for Arsenal back in 2014.

Cesc Fabregas of Arsenal celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0

Cesc Fabregas was seemingly supremely confident about re-signing for Arsenal.

The former Gunners captain left North London to re-sign for boyhood club Barcelona in 2011, after establishing himself as a firm fan favourite among fans of the North London club.

Fabregas broke into Arsenal's first XI at the age of 17 during the 2005-06 season and helped Arsene Wenger's side reach the final of the Champions League, losing to Barcelona in Paris.

The 32-year-old, now with Monaco, has often reiterated his affinity for Arsenal and a sensational return looked on the cards back in 2014.

 

The Londoners had an option to bring him back to the Emirates Stadium after it emerged that he was leaving Camp Nou, but Wenger, who had signed Mesut Ozil a year earlier, refused.

But Fabregas was so certain that the legendary Frenchman would take him back that he even told everybody that the move was happening.

He told Arseblog's podcast: "Arsenal will have the first option and I cannot speak to any other club for one week until Arsenal make the decision if they want it or not.

"Arsenal were my first option. In my mind I'm telling everyone I'm going [back] to Arsenal."

Things sort of worked out for the Spanish World Cup winner, who set up Andres Iniesta's winning goal in the final against the Netherlands 10 years ago.

Fabregas, who earns £110,000 per week with the Ligue 1 side now, joined Chelsea instead and wound up winning his first of two Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge.

Cesc Fabregas of Arsenal reacts during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Birds Nest on July 22, 2017 in Beijing, China.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch