The 'If COVID-19 was a person' meme explained: How Twitter has turned coronavirus into humour!

Twitter has found the funny side to coronavirus with the 'If COVID-19 was a person' meme.

The internet is always full of weird and wonderful trends.

Whether its a new challenge or a hilarious new meme, there's always something that'll appear all over your social media timelines.

Even now, in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, internet memes and trends are doing all they can to make the best out of a bad situation by bringing humour to what is a pretty bleak time.

One of the highlights is, without doubt, the 'If COVID-19 Was A Person' Meme but just what is the Twitter trend all about?

ALSO TRENDING: Learn about yourself with Instagram's Have You Ever Bingo

If COVID-19 Was A Person Meme explained

You can always rely on social media to make the best out of a bad situation and Twitter has once again come up with the goods.

The 'If COVID-19 Was A Person' Meme has emerged over the past few days and does a hilarious job at comparing some of the world's worst people with the coronavirus disease.

It's a brilliant way of making fun out of a bleak situation and also reaffirms who Earth's least popular people are, fictional or otherwise.

Some of the best examples

Twitter is full of brilliant examples of the 'If COVID-19 was a person' meme and showcases some of the least popular people currently out there.

Here's one Twitter user's pick:

If COVID_19 was a person edition... I'll start... pic.twitter.com/xiCB8PIbei — Nadine Rose Ali (@NadineRoseAli1) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, this Twitter user has gone for the fictional character of Skyler White from Breaking Bad, always an unpopular character.

If Covid-19 was a person pic.twitter.com/AW8sU23ojs — Darryn (@dvrryndoesokay) March 24, 2020

UK readers will instantly recognise the ever-unpopular Mike Ashley who is hoping to keep his Sports Direct stores open amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

This Twitter user has picked a solid choice for a truly awful person in Game of Thrones' Joffrey Baratheon.

If Covid-19 was a person. Then without thinking twice, Joffrey lannister of house baratheon. pic.twitter.com/0HYvfpaNxp — awwalOthman (@Awwal_Othman) March 24, 2020

And finally, this fan of the US version of The Office has touted Toby Flenderson as the human embodiment of COVID-19 and it's hard to argue.

If COVID-19 was a person pic.twitter.com/zNVGEuA0GF — Shivam (@buckkduck) March 24, 2020