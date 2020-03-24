'I will let him off': Conor Coady stunned at initial comments about Liverpool favourite

Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady played alongside Steven Gerrard during his early years at Liverpool.

Wolves captain Conor Coady was left stunned after he was told that Ian Wright initially put Liverpool great Steven Gerrard eighth on his list of the Premier League's all-time great captains.

At first, Wright put Gerrard eighth on his ten-man list, including behind Wes Morgan, before he was seemingly persuaded to change his mind towards the end and he decided to put the Liverpool favourite into fifth.

All of this stems from, Wright and Alan Shearer complying their list of the ten best Premier League captains for BBC's Match of the Day, with the list including the likes of Roy Keane, John Terry, Jordan Henderson, Vincent Kompany and Tony Adams to name a few.

Nonetheless, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (22/03/20 at 14:45 pm), when Coady was told about Wright's initial placement of Gerrard he was left 'surprised', but then he stated that he will 'let him off' after he found out that he ended up putting him higher.

"Steven Gerrard eighth-best Premier League captain?" Coady asked on BBC Radio 5 Live. "Wow, caught me by surprise that. Wow, I don't know. I might be biased because I grew up as Gerrard being a bit of an idol of mine. I think he should be a lot higher than that if I am totally honest with you.

"People will argue at the fact that he's not won a Premier League and different things. That argument comes out quite a lot. But if you look at him as an actual captain and the teams he played in for Liverpool. The way he dragged teams through. Champions League finals. FA Cup finals.

"The way he actually went about his business and how he was as a player, not just as a captain as well. For me, he would be higher than that. [But] I will let him off if he's changed it."

Coady started his career at Anfield and the boyhood Liverpool fan came through the ranks of the Merseyside giants where he was able to share the same dressing room as Gerrard for a brief period.

Whilst it didn't work out for Coady at Liverpool, he has made a name for himself at Wolves, where they are currently in Europe and hoping to push for another top-seven finish again.

It could be argued that Coady is now good enough to perhaps play for Liverpool as a squad player given his performances in recent seasons, but either way, he is doing his talking on the field at Wolves.