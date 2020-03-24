'I saw him destroy Spurs': Rio Ferdinand urges Liverpool to sign £50m star

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Timo Werner, who Tottenham Hotspur found too hot to handle in the Champions League.

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Timo Werner would be a great signing for Liverpool on his Instagram channel.

Werner has scored frequently for RB Leipzig this term and has been heavily linked with Liverpool as a result.

There are some doubts over whether the £50 million move (The Express) will happen, due to the impact of coronavirus now.

But Ferdinand suggests that if he was Liverpool he would sign Werner, as he looks a much better option than Divock Origi.

Ferdinand said: “If Liverpool say they aren’t going to buy him I’m sure there are going to be others willing to buy him. I saw him destroy Spurs in the Champions League and I thought ‘wow’.

“I like the way he moves, he’s not pinned down to one position. He is elusive in his movement. He’s not in one position all the time and he’s very direct.

“If I’m Liverpool I 100% take him because they haven’t got that back-up for the front three.

“As well as Origi has done I’d want more than that, and if I was him I’m thinking I don’t think Salah is going to stay here that much longer, Mane might get bought out as well.”

Werner’s profile certainly rose in England after the latest round of Champions League matches, as RB Leipzig knocked out Tottenham in the Champions League.

The reported Liverpool target scored in the first-leg of the tie, and he caused Spurs no end of problems over the two matches.

Those performances should have been enough to convince Liverpool scouts that he could make an impact in the Premier League.

And if Werner could recreate his form in England, he would be a massively dangerous addition to Liverpool’s team.