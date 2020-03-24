'I don't think it was': Carragher makes Elland Road claim after Neville's Leeds question

Leeds United are hoping to end their 16-year stay away from the Premier League this season.

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Elland Road wasn't as hostile for Liverpool as it was for Gary Neville's side when they visited Leeds during his playing career.

Both Carragher and Neville were analysing Leeds' 4-3 win over Liverpool from 2000 in a Monday Night Football Retro special and the former Anfield player seemingly suggested that he misses games like that in today's game.

Leeds will be hoping to renew their rivalry with Manchester United next season, as well as other clubs in the Premier League, but there's no doubt that their rivalry with the Manchester side is the most fierce.

Speaking on Monday Night Football Retro (23/03/20 at 7:30 pm), Carragher shared his thoughts on playing at Elland Road, as Neville then asked him about the hostility of playing at the Yorkshire giants' back yard compared to when he played there.

"Going to Leeds, it was tough, wasn't it then," Carragher stated on Sky Sports. "Aggressive. They were an aggressive team in 2000/01. All, young and energetic players. It was tough.

"Do you actually miss games like that? I think sometimes in the Premier League there are a lot of teams who are trying to play the same way. But there is something about a game like that, where it's end to end and both teams actually going for it. Hammer and tongs. Both ends. There is no sort of sitting back.

Nevill asked whether going to Leeds was as hostile for Liverpool as it was for Manchester United: "I don't think it was as hostile. But I think we both realised we both had the same jobs to try and almost, 'this young up and coming team, David O'Leary has come in and Gerard Houllier has come in'."

Leeds are sitting top of the Championship table and during these last 18 months, they have shown the clearest of signs that a return to the promised land will be beckoning.

The Whites have been out of the top-flight picture for 16 years now and the Premier League does need a club the size of Leeds gracing its land because it makes it a more interesting place.

But with the world seemingly at a standstill because of the global health pandemic, no-one has a clear sign as to when football will resume, as Leeds may have to wait several more months before they can try to get over that promotion line.