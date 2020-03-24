How to get TikTok's Dark Mode - reason feature is not working on iOS and Android explained

Following in the footsteps of Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, TikTok now has a "Dark Mode."

We're all on our phones too much, probably longer than we should be; it's a well-acknowledged fact. So as of late, both phones and mobile apps have been tackling the problems that exposure to blue light can bring - eyestrain, trouble sleeping, headaches -by introducing a Dark Mode.

Find out how to enable Dark Mode on your TikTok app here.

TikTok introduces Dark Mode

Given the increasing popularity of TikTok - which appears to have rocketed during the pandemic lockdown - it's no surprise they jumped on this trend.

According to Elite Daily, TikTok have been testing out this feature since January 2020, which is why it has not appeared on all users' apps just yet. A fragment of lucky users have the feature on their phones currently, but there will be a wider rollout to iPhones first, and then other devices such as Android at a later date.

As of yet, there is no set release date for TikTok's Dark Mode.

How to get TikTok's Dark Mode

Given that some TikTok users already have the feature, we already know how you can get it on your device.

Those who have been lucky enough to trial TikTok's Dark Mode while it is going through testing said that the new feature appeared if your phone was already set to Dark Mode. There is no confirmed toggle feature to switch Dark Mode on or off in the TikTok app.

Distractify reported that an in-app toggle is currently being tested, but we'll have to see whether that makes the final cut when the feature is released later in the year.

You will also need to make sure your app is up to date. If you haven't updated recently, there's a chance you could already have the Dark Mode trial on your phone without even realising!

TikTok fans go wild over the new feature

It's easy to see just from a quick glance over Twitter that the lucky users who currently have TikTok's Dark Mode are loving it, and those who don't are hounding TikTok to roll it out.

One user tweeted: "tiktok..please turn to dark mode..my eyeessas dho my eyes"

Another agreed with the frustration: "the way I can’t get dark mode on my tiktok is really annoying"

It is easy to understand why they would be annoyed, when some users are tweeting: "tiktok has dark mode, my life has been saved"

Hopefully in the coming months, TikTok will make the feature available to all. Until then, give your eyes the break they need and switch on Dark Mode for all your other apps.

TikTok is about to launch its own Dark Mode option pic.twitter.com/JSgQVbzsGh — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 28, 2020

