How to get the 'Draw in 5 seconds' filter on Instagram - draw with nose in this online game!

Instagram logo is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on December 27, 2019.
Instagram has a new wave of games gaining popularity using their AR filters.

From Pac-Man to Flappy Bird, all of your favourite video games have been reinvented for Instagram. But the big names aren't the ones which have users hooked, but one which takes a rather simple drawing game instead. 

The 'Draw in 5 Seconds' filter has quickly become one of the most popular games on Instagram. Find out how to get the filter here!

Instagram screenshot: @chmnda

What is the 'Draw in 5 Seconds' Instagram filter?

The game is created by filter designer and illustrator @chmnda. It is likely that Chmnda (whose name is unknown) is from Singapore, as that is where he geotags most of his photos and the GPS coordinates in his Instagram bio match that of Singapore. 

The five second drawing game randomly generates an object that you have to draw in just five seconds. The catch is that you have to use your nose to draw.

Objects such as apples and stick figures pop up as things to draw, which sound easy, but make for quite the challenge.

How to get the 'Draw in 5 Seconds' game on Instagram

You can try out the game by heading over to his Instagram profile and finding the game in his filter section.

All you'll need to do it click on the filter, tap the "try it" button in the bottom right hand corner and it immediately applies.

Save the filter to draw again and again or challenge your friends to a game! 

 

 

